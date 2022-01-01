Children of Bodom: Chaos Ridden Years

Not Available

Chaos Ridden Years - Stockholm Knockout Live is a live album by Finnish melodic death metal band Children of Bodom. The release was released on Spinefarm Records both as a live album entitled Chaos Ridden Years on October, 2006 and the DVD version entitled, Stockholm Knockout Live - Chaos Ridden Years on October 11, 2006. The album is a live show from Arenan, Stockholm, Sweden and contains: a documentary of the band, the making of the album, deleted scenes, a photo gallery, and seven promotional videos.