Children of Paris is a vignette style documentary short whose central focus is hip-hop artists Kotic Couture and DDm as well as pop artist Rovo Monty. These Baltimore based black LGBTQ+ performers hustle to bridge the gap between the underground scene and mainstream stardom. The demand for Kotic Couture, DDm, and Rovo Monty’s sound is soaring in the counterculture, so the question still remains, why is the hip-hop/pop mainstream industry still dragging its feet on a real push to back black LGBTQ+ artists?