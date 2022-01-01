1993

Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

  • Horror

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

January 28th, 1993

Studio

Fifth Avenue Entertainment

Belated sequel to the '84 film. 8 years after the first, authorities discover the mutilated bodies of adults in the secluded town of Gatlin, Nebraska and children hiding in the corn. Enter John Garrett and son Danny, who head for Gatlin on a story and get caught up in this mess when an orphan named Micah is possessed by "He Who Walks Behind The Rows".

Cast

Terence KnoxJohn Garrett
Paul ScherrerDanny Garrett
Ryan BollmanMicah
Christie ClarkLacey Hellerstat
Rosalind AllenAngela Casual
Ned RomeroFrank Redbear

