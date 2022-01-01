Children of the Corn II: The Final Sacrifice

Belated sequel to the '84 film. 8 years after the first, authorities discover the mutilated bodies of adults in the secluded town of Gatlin, Nebraska and children hiding in the corn. Enter John Garrett and son Danny, who head for Gatlin on a story and get caught up in this mess when an orphan named Micah is possessed by "He Who Walks Behind The Rows".
|Terence Knox
|John Garrett
|Paul Scherrer
|Danny Garrett
|Ryan Bollman
|Micah
|Christie Clark
|Lacey Hellerstat
|Rosalind Allen
|Angela Casual
|Ned Romero
|Frank Redbear
