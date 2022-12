Not Available

Patricio Galvey is in the middle of an almost unimaginable nightmare. He has not only lost his daughter, who allowed herself to be radicalised and travelled with her white, Swedish husband to Syria, where they both got killed. His seven grandchildren, aged 1 to 8, are now stuck in a prison camp in the war-torn country. The 50-year-old Swedish-Chilean Patricio has one mission: to get them out.