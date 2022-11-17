Not Available

Children of the Inquisition is a re-examination of history and identity in a 2-hour documentary film, immersive website, and educational outreach project that unearths 500 years of hidden history. The film looks at what happened to the families forced to convert to Catholicism or flee during the Spanish and Portuguese Inquisitions through the eyes of their contemporary descendants, many of whom are just discovering their often nuanced Jewish roots. Our storytellers uncover the connections between their family’s journeys and this buried history. The discoveries of these flights to safety over the past 500 years give a new perspective to the world events we face today.