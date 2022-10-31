Children of the Iron Snake

Not Available

A biopic of the Melbourne street art scene from 30 years ago to now, from railways junctions at night to festivals, abandoned factories, rooftops drains and galleries. Interview with over 15 artists, as well as criminologists, anti-graffiti activists, politicians, architects & more, coupled with a soundtrack ft. Promoe, RJD2, Bias B, Portico Quartet, Vivaldi & many more. It's a story that's been here since the beginning of time. You've seen on the walls of your homes, the sides of your trains, as you drive through streets by rooftops, billboards and drains. It's the biggest art movement of our time. The streets have become a gallery since the cave painting is now collective.