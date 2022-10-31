Not Available

Children of the Secret State follows Ahn Chol, a 29-year-old North Korean man who escaped from the country in 1997 by swimming across a river to China after his parents died of starvation. Chol has slipped back into North Korea several times since 1997 with a hidden camera to reveal a side of the communist nation that its government tries to hide from the outside world. In the documentary, viewers are exposed to many gruesome realities, including a food supply only available on the black market and small children fending for themselves to survive, scooping up spilled rice and corn.