Not Available

Children of the trains is a story of transformation : where junk-yard train cars become locations of learning and abandoned street children become hopeful youth. What began as one man's efforts to care for a few of Bangkok's street children, has now become a collective effort by the railway police to serve, protect, shelter, and educate homeless children living in the streets and slums of Bangkok. Children of the trains brings to light a great problem of our time: profound poverty. Children are its greatest victims. If they survive, their lives are often shrouded in the fog of drugs and violence. This film is about hope. It's about local, grassroots efforts that while they seem small, offer tangible, far-reaching sustainable solutions to our greatest problems.