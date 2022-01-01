Children of the Tsunami

Not Available

One year on: the Japanese tsunami through the eyes of its youngest survivors. On March 11, 2011 Japan was hit by the greatest tsunami in a thousand years. Through compelling testimony from 7-10-year-old survivors, the film reveals how the deadly wave and the Fukushima nuclear accident have changed children's lives forever. The story unfolds at two key locations: a primary school where 74 children were killed by the tsunami; and a school close to the Fukushima nuclear plant, attended by children evacuated from the nuclear exclusion zone. Radiation and its possible long-term effects are a constant worry for parents and children who choose to remain in Fukushima. Many parents have placed severe restrictions on where their children can go, how they dress and what they can eat and drink.