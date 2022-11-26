Not Available

“Children of Unquiet” is a new body of work by Mikhail Karikis that takes place within the intricate natural, historical and socio-economic context of the geothermal area of the Devil's Valley in Tuscany, Italy. In developing this project Karikis worked with a group of forty-five children between the ages of 5 and 12 years old, who are from the region. He devised a series of workshops and performances which generated the various parts of this project, including this film which features a children’s ‘take over’ of an abandoned worker’s village.