2011

Children Who Chase Lost Voices

  • Animation
  • Adventure
  • Drama

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

July 28th, 2011

Studio

CoMix Wave Films

The film centers on Asuna, a young girl who spends her solitary days listening to the mysterious music emanating from the crystal radio she received from her late father as a memento. One day while walking home she is attacked by a fearsome monster and saved mysterious boy named Shun. However, Shun disappears and Asuna embarks on a journey of adventure to the land of Agartha with her teacher Mr. Morisaki to meet a Shun again. Through her journey she comes to know the cruelty and beauty of the world, as well as loss.

Cast

Kazuhiko InoueRyuji Morisaki (voice)
Miyu IrinoShin / Shun (voice)
Rina HidakaMana (voice)
Fumiko OrikasaAsuna's Mother (voice)
Sumi ShimamotoRisa (voice)
Junko TakeuchiMimi (voice)

