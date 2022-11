Not Available

Children Without Parents is a work of autobiographical fiction, where the filmmaker Casey Puccini explores his relationship with his brazen siblings in the days right after their father’s suicide. The orphaned adults soon enter into a match of emotional destruction, targeting each other’s insecurities, and channeling the worst of their posthumous father’s personality. Puccini plays himself in this heartfelt pre-enactment, revealing the destructive underbelly of family dynamics.