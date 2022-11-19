Not Available

A portrait of a brutal Pinochet military dictatorship made during a three month visit to Chile in 1985 by David Bradbury. The footage reveals a country torn with civil strife and political unrest; military intimidation of the population; indiscriminate arrests: murder torture and disappearances were facts of Chilean life. Bradbury's film traces the 12 years from 1973 to 1985 of General Augusto Pinochet's dictatorship whose forces seized power in a bloody, US-backed coup that left Marxist president Salvador Allende dead and with him any hopes of democracy remaining in Chile. Under General Pinochet's rule 50,000 Chileans have been detained, and many are missing. believed dead. CHILE: HASTA CUANDO? ('when will it end?') reveals the tragedy of a divided country.