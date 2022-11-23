Not Available

"Chili-Impressions" is the diary of a journey made by Robert Cahen during his stay in Chile in 1987. Like flicking through the pages in a notepad, the images constantly superimpose themselves and always seem to spring from a place beyond memory: the wind, the river, the rails, which carry them to the source of the impression. The journey never stops, it returns more distant still, until the jogging of memory caused by the simple power of these fleeting scenes suddenly gives a sense of place, of place in this world.