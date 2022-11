Not Available

Mind-boggling animation is set to fantastic renditions of Pink Floyd's music, courtesy of Mostly Autumn, Crazy Diamond, Cirrus Minor and Barratt. Sit back and let the sounds wash over you as you experience animator David Rogers' astounding artwork. Tracks include "Echoes," "Shine on, You Crazy Diamond," "Fat Old Sun," "Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun," "Atom Heart Mother," "Breathe," "Cluster One" and "Julia Dream."