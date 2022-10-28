Not Available

A Haunt: Carrie White just wanted to go check out a local haunted house to kill some time. Terrifyingly realistic, she got much more than she bargained for. Soul Mates: After a mugging Jason Tallman is plagued by nightmares. Are these really just night terrors or something even more frightening? The Couple: Thieves Barbara and Freddy thought they pulled off the heist of a lifetime until a stranded couple seeks shelter. Now they have to deal with them in order to get away with it.