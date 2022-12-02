Chilly Gonzales Presents: A Very Chilly Christmas Special

Not Available

Pianist, entertainer and Grammy winner Chilly Gonzales performs traditional Christmas songs and new pop standards in this "Christmas Special." But there's no Christmas without family, so Gonzales has invited his musical gang to celebrate a special holiday with them. Because only together can they help Santa out of his impending depression. "A Very Chilly Christmas" takes the beloved old Christmas shows on TV as its model and subjects them to a contemporary makeover. For Santa, like all of us, has had an exhausting and challenging year. Overwhelmed by the world of goods and the consumer frenzy, he has to undergo therapy. So it's a good thing that Chilly Gonzales and his friends like Jarvis Cocker and Feist are on hand to help out musically. Because only together can they help Santa out of his impending depression and convince him to keep going - thus ending the year on a conciliatory note for him and all of us....