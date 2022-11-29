Not Available

For the past ten years, the Théâtre Equestre Zingaro has been combining travelling cultures, in which it was born and proffer so much inspiration. Marked with the heritage of its imaginary ancestors, the Zingaro Tribe has little by little turned into a wandering people with ancestral cultures. With Chimère, the "Zingaros" are travelling back in time, guided by horses towards the shores of Hindu civilization, towards the desert plains of the Thar and the origins of a nomadic people.