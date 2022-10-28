1979

China 9, Liberty 37

  • Action
  • Western

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

January 21st, 1979

Studio

Aspa

Gunslinger Clayton Drumm (Testi) is about to be hanged when he is given a chance to live if he will agree to murder Matthew (Oates), a miner who has steadfastly refused to sell his land to the railroad company. Matthew’s refusal is a major obstacle to the railroad’s plans for expansion.

Cast

Warren OatesMatthew Sebanek
Jenny AgutterCatherine Sebanek
Sam PeckinpahWilbur Olsen
Isabel MestresBarbara Sebanek
Gianrico TondinelliJohnny Sebanek
Franco InterlenghiHank Sebanek

View Full Cast >

Images