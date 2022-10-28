China 9, Liberty 37

Gunslinger Clayton Drumm (Testi) is about to be hanged when he is given a chance to live if he will agree to murder Matthew (Oates), a miner who has steadfastly refused to sell his land to the railroad company. Matthew’s refusal is a major obstacle to the railroad’s plans for expansion.
|Warren Oates
|Matthew Sebanek
|Jenny Agutter
|Catherine Sebanek
|Sam Peckinpah
|Wilbur Olsen
|Isabel Mestres
|Barbara Sebanek
|Gianrico Tondinelli
|Johnny Sebanek
|Franco Interlenghi
|Hank Sebanek
