Not Available

CHINA: A CENTURY OF REVOLUTION is a six-hour tour de force journey through the country’s most tumultuous period. First televised on PBS, this award-winning documentary series presents an astonishingly candid view of a once-secret nation with rare archival footage, insightful historical commentary and stunning eyewitness accounts from citizens who struggled through China’s most decisive century. Part One: China in Revolution 1911–1949 (1989) Part Two: The Mao Years 1949–1976 (1994) Part Three: Born Under the Red Flag 1976–1997 (1997)