Not Available

Can two completely different cultures truly connect? Can two people from completely different worlds find love? These are some of the questions raised in 'China Affair.' A Chinese movie filmed from a non-Chinese perspective, 'China Affair' is a complex narrative laced with barbed satire, which allows for a fresh perspective unseen in other movies that touch upon the cultural gap between America and China. At first glance, Director Zhang Ming is simply bringing cultural differences to life through the eyes of a foreigner named Lucas, but actually Zhang Ming's 'China Affair' is a story about difficult relationships that reflects on larger issues facing an increasingly intercultural world.