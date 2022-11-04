Not Available

A group of Mainlanders fleeing the Cultural Revolution risk all to reach the adjacent British ‘haven’ of Hong Kong; yet what they find there is a far cry from their dreams of liberty. China Behind, one of the most politically daring films of 70s Hong Kong cinema, is the second feature by Cecile Tang, who was highly influenced by the French New Wave. The film was banned for over a decade by the Hong Kong government, and is a damning indictment of both the socialist and free-market ‘utopias.’