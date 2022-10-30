China Blue

Not Available

Eun-Hyuk's gang can't do anything but get into fights. Their anger is right now pointed at Korean-Chinese Kil-Nam's gang. A turf war begins between the two groups. Eun-Hyuk then meets Chinese girl Ching-Ching (Jung Joo-Yeon), who came to Korea to become a singer. Eun-Hyuk feels begins to have feelings for her and he also begins to have doubts with the ongoing turf war with Kil-Nam's gang. Meanwhile, an incident occurs with vicious loan shark Yoon-Sik, which inflames the turf war between the two gangs. Ching-Ching is also ordered to have sex to make her debut as a singer.