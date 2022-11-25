Not Available

China's first peacekeeping military film "China Blue Helmet" tells the story of the current Chinese peacekeeping force's officers and men in Africa's resolute implementation of President Xi's "building a community of human destiny", strictly fulfilling the mission entrusted by the United Nations, and dispatching the "Bing King" The operational team headed by Du Feng risked his life and rescued the UN investigation team from the terrorists, thus preventing a war that was triggered, maintaining the order of the refugee camp and safeguarding the rights and interests of the refugees. But the young soldiers also sacrificed their lives in order to maintain peace in Africa during this operation...