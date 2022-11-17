China de Sade

Not Available

the story of Ming Lee, a luscious ex-Red Chinese spy, who falls into the company of a cruel Green Beret commander, colonel Krieg, while on assignment in Vietnam, and then defects to the United States. Back in the United States, Krieg and Ming Lee and sought of war-hero are killer-for-hire, Lieutenant Philip Weyland now in the employ of a super secret government agency. Weyland infiltrates Krieg's lair in an attempt to kill Krieg and capture Ming Lee and becomes involved in a series of bizarre sexual encounters with Ming Lee and the other freakish characters who people Krieg's world. Each of these encounters pushes the limits of Weyland's lust further and further into forbidden regions… toward madness… irresistibly toward a shocking finale, which reveals secrets about Ming Lee that, are totally unsuspected.