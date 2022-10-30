Not Available

China Heat

    A special police unit of women fights drug smugglers from Asia to New York. A trio of globe-trotting women led by the glamorous Tie Hua spread mayhem and beauty as they search for the cold-hearted international drug lord Hong Gang. In their wake, they leave a string of broken hearts -- and a trail of broken bones. Sibelle Hu, Alan Lan, Sherry Han, Cindy Mong and Michael Despasquale Jr. co-star in this martial arts action adventure filmed in the style of Charlie's Angels.

    Cast

    		Sibelle HuTie Hua
    		Mark Houghton
    		Meredith MacRae
    		Sophia Crawford

