1959

Daffy Duck is China Jones, a fortune-seeking Irish private eye working in the Far East. He finds a call for help in a Chinese fortune cookie and decides to investigate. Acting on a tip displayed on a solo musician's drum, Daffy/Jones goes to a pub owned by Limey Louie to look for clues. Louie is, in fact, an ex-convict who blames Jones for sending him to jail. Louie disguises himself as a grieving widow and arranges a series of mishaps for the web-footed sleuth. Porky Pig also appears in this cartoon as Charlie Chung, the plain-clothes Chinese detective.