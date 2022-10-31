China Power: Art Now After Mao

Not Available

A dynamic film about a vibrant art scene, at a time when the world is looking east. Chinese Art has caught the world's attention. Once considered obscure and exotic, it now commands millions at international auction. China's contemporary artists are the rock stars-of the art world, living a lifestyle more synonymous with New York than the Peoples Republic of China. 'China Power' charts the history of contemporary art through its key movements and events since the end of the Cultural Revolution in 1979. A reflection of modern China by its artists, filmmakers, and curators.