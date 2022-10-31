Not Available

China Town

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Not Available

The sons of three friends who parted twenty five years ago join together for a particular aim. Zackaria (Jayram), Matthukutty (Mohanlal), and Benoy (Dileep), set out for a jackpot casino in goa, of their father's,casino, then enters gaudaPradeep RawatTheir father's enemy,and the man who killed their father, rest of the story follows what happens in the casino,

Cast

MohanlalMathukutty / Xavier
JayaramZackaria
DileepBinoy
Pradeep Ram Singh RawatGauda
Kavya MadhavanRosamma
Poonam BajwaEmily

Images