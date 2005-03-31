2005

Chinaman

  • Comedy
  • Drama
  • Romance

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

March 31st, 2005

Studio

Fine & Mellow Productions

Keld is in a rut. His wife of 25 years has left him. For sustenance, he eats his way through the menu at the local Chinese takeaway. The owner talks him into a marriage of convenience with his sister from China and the unplanned-for happens. A delicate romance blossoms between these two damaged, fragile individuals, but a secret gives their relationship a fateful twist. A subtle and touching story of life's diversity.

Cast

Vivian WuLing
Charlotte FichRie
Paw HenriksenMichael
Nicolas Winding RefnThe Doctor
Beth PattinsonZhang
Lin Kun WuFeng

