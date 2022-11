Not Available

Tony is the new kid at school. He befriend gang leader Young, whose top rival is Chan. Tony is also dating Chan's sister, Lily. When Young and Tony are hired as personal security, they head to a private party run by a drug dealer. When Young steals the money from the dealer, two hitmen arrive and torture his gang. Young must fight them off but also face the wrath of Chan. Tony must help his new friend before it's too late.