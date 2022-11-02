Not Available

Chinatown Capers

  • Action
  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Orange Sky Golden Harvest

Ever the pair of do-gooding drifters, Embroidered Pillow and Chili Boy always come to the aid of Hong Kong's downtrodden and oppressed - even if it means traveling all the way to America! This time the two friends are off to San Francisco's Chinatown in search of a millionaire's missing daughter (Sylvia Chang, who also appears in Slaughter in San Francisco), who has vanished under shady circumstances. Typical Backalley Princess shtick ensues, including the duo's disastrous stint waiting tables in a Chinese restaurant and run-ins with the local street gangs. But just when things are looking hopeless, Sam and Polly find the lead they need, and the chase is on!

Cast

Samuel HuiEmbroidered Pillow
Sylvia ChangSyvlia Lin Hsiu Yin
Don Wong TaoYellow Faced Tiger
Melvin WongGang Leader
Wong SamUncle Wang
Chin Yuet-SangGangster

