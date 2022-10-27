Not Available

Chinese Erotic Ghost Story

    Chu is a lowly debt collector for the local strongman Wang. Problem is that Chu is too nice/honest/dopey to be very good at the grubby collections job. Chu is treated badly by his boss Wang. Eventually Wang catches one of his twin daughters in the act of seducing the hapless bumpkin Chu. Wang naturally blames Chu rather than the daughter. For punishment Wang sends Chu on an impossible quest to Satan's Temple to steal a statue of Judge Lu.

    Cast

    		Chun ChungChu Han Li
    		Hung Siu-WanBrothel door girl
    		Ben Ko ChuKing Wang

