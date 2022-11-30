Chinese for Kids: Learn Chinese Beginning Level 1 Volume 1

Not Available

CHINESE FOR KIDS vol. 1 bring fun and excitement to language learning. Starring native Mandarin speakers and 3-D animated characters this DVD teaches basic conversational Chinese within the context of a fantastic birthday party - full of lively songs delicious, food, and playful games. Billy and his cute Shih Tzu puppy Benboo teach useful phrases for everyday situations along with words for colors, numbers, and toys. Embedded throughout the video are interactive DVD games that test a child s comprehension and original music by a Hollywood composer designed to reinforce new words and phrases. All Language Tree videos incorporate the breakthrough Multi-Cognition ApproachTM, developed by a Stanford University cognitive scientist, for faster and deeper learning. DVD comes with learning booklet.