Not Available

Hsu Tu Shan is a cruel and merciless White Haired Fox with a great passion for powerful spells. 20 years ago, he poisoned his Master and stole a book of magic scriptures which allowed himself to become the supreme 'Spell Master'!. The same amount of years later, Hsu's old lover - Miao Ching - has become a devout follower of Taoism. One day, she relays the story of Hsu Tu Shan to her student Shao Ying (Shih Szu) and sends her off on a mission to track down the evil Fox.