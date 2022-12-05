Chinese Paper-Cutting: The Art of Good Fortune

Not Available

Perennially popular in China, paper-cutting is treasured for its ability to transform ordinary paper into intricately patterned, brilliantly colored works of art. This program, filmed in Hubei Province, charts the evolution of Chinese paper-cutting from traditional cutouts representing luck and health to modern visual art as it illustrates the designing, cutting, and coloring processes. Tsuwoo Wi, whose father was the only apprentice of the great Master Wang Lao Shang, is featured, along with Tsuwoo Tsuing, of Central Art College, Beijing.