Chinese Take-Out

"A Chinese Tale" is a comedy that chronicles a chance encounter between Robert (Ricardo Darin) and a Chinese named Jun (Huang Sheng Huang) who wanders lost through the city of Buenos Aires in search of his uncle, the only living relative who has . Robert meets in June at the time that the latter is thrown into the streets from inside a taxi after being assaulted by the driver and his henchmen. From then began a forced and strange coexistence between the two, because Roberto does not speak Chinese and Jun a word of Spanish.
|Muriel Santa Ana
|Mari
|Javier Pinto
|Italian Lover
|Ignacio Huang
|Jun
|Enric Cambray
|Roberto as a Young Man
|Iván Romanelli
|Leonel
|Joaquín Bouzas
|Client 2
