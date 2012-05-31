2012

Chinese Take-Out

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

May 31st, 2012

Studio

Not Available

"A Chinese Tale" is a comedy that chronicles a chance encounter between Robert (Ricardo Darin) and a Chinese named Jun (Huang Sheng Huang) who wanders lost through the city of Buenos Aires in search of his uncle, the only living relative who has . Robert meets in June at the time that the latter is thrown into the streets from inside a taxi after being assaulted by the driver and his henchmen. From then began a forced and strange coexistence between the two, because Roberto does not speak Chinese and Jun a word of Spanish.

Cast

Muriel Santa AnaMari
Javier PintoItalian Lover
Ignacio HuangJun
Enric CambrayRoberto as a Young Man
Iván RomanelliLeonel
Joaquín BouzasClient 2

