Chinese Take-Out

2012

"A Chinese Tale" is a comedy that chronicles a chance encounter between Robert (Ricardo Darin) and a Chinese named Jun (Huang Sheng Huang) who wanders lost through the city of Buenos Aires in search of his uncle, the only living relative who has . Robert meets in June at the time that the latter is thrown into the streets from inside a taxi after being assaulted by the driver and his henchmen. From then began a forced and strange coexistence between the two, because Roberto does not speak Chinese and Jun a word of Spanish.