Chinese Unicorn 3: Shadow Play - Part 1

In the first part of the two-part finale of the 'CHINESE UNICORN' saga, Saloona Fishpaste continues searching for her ex-boyfriend Salmon Glass, who was kidnapped by the tormented Chinese Unicorn (hence the title of the franchise (?) ) spirit at the climax of the previous episode. Saloona with the hunt for her beloved Salmon, who currently is trapped in the Headquarters of the Company, a sinister organization, and cross paths with her work colleague and friend, Sally-Anne Poppy, and the mysterious Book Man, who knows more than he lets on...