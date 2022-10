Not Available

In contemporary China, the once-celebrated art of poetry is no more than a relic of a bygone age. If you want to live the coveted “Chinese dream,” you simply have to work for it – and very hard. The exceptions to this rule are the migrant workers in this film, and the poems they write express feelings about the daily hardships they face. Through poetry they rediscover their own sense of dignity and offer subtle insight into their innermost thoughts.