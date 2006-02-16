2006

Mithun Chakraborty plays a powerful and domineering priest who rules his temple and the surrounding village with an iron fist, all supposedly for the sake of religion. He becomes enamored with a prostitute (Sushmita Sen) from a local brothel and begins spending more and more time with her. But when the village postman (Anuj Sawhney) takes a liking to her as well, the priest is forced to deal with him and a growing village rebellion.