Chinna Kounder story is about the village panchayat man (The Arbitrator) who sticks to honesty and deliver authentic judgment irrespective of the accused's background.In the opening scene itself, the panchayat man is applauded for his judgment(against Villain-his uncle) by a popular retired Judge.The panchayat man(Hero) lives a respected life in a village and sees through that all the people lives happily. Whenever injustice comes to the fore ,he appears to resolve it in an authentic manner.This man lives with his mother. One day he comes to know someone is stealing the fruits...