Muthu (Prabhu) and Veerasamy (Chandrasekhar) are fishermen and they fish together in the same boat. Muthu lives with his mother (S. N. Lakshmi). Veerasamy drinks lot of alcohol and he has a sister, Meena (Kasthuri) who is in love with Muthu. Muthu decides to marry his carefree friend Veerasamy to Ponni (Chithra). In a financial trouble, Veerasamy joins Kumar's boat, Kumar (Radha Ravi) is a rich fishermen union leader. Veerasamy realizes that Meena is in love with Muthu and he promises to Muthu his sister's hand. Meanwhile, Kumar asks Veerasamy to marry Meena, compelled by his wife, Veerasamy accepts. Hopeless, Meena ties to herself a Thaali, she says to Veerasamy that Muthu marries her and Muthu confirms to save her honor. Veerasamy gets angry but when Muthu says the truth, he apologizes to him. Kumar beats Muthu's mother and kidnaps Meena, he arranges a forced marriage between him and Meena. Muthu saves her and he marry her with his best friend blessing.