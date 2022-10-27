Not Available

Chino

  • Western

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Produzioni De Laurentiis International Manufacturing Company

Chino Valdez is a loner horse breeder living in the old west. Partly a loner by choice, and partly because, being a 'half-breed', he finds himself unwelcome almost everywhere he goes. One day, a young runaway named Jimmy shows up at his door looking for work and a roof over his head. Reluctantly, Chino agrees to take him in and teach him the art of raising, breaking and breeding horses, until the pair finally begin to accept each other.

Cast

Jill IrelandCatherine
Vince Van PattenJamie Wagner
Fausto TozziCruz
Ettore ManniSheriff
Corrado GaipaPadre
Diana LorysIndian

