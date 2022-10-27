Chino Valdez is a loner horse breeder living in the old west. Partly a loner by choice, and partly because, being a 'half-breed', he finds himself unwelcome almost everywhere he goes. One day, a young runaway named Jimmy shows up at his door looking for work and a roof over his head. Reluctantly, Chino agrees to take him in and teach him the art of raising, breaking and breeding horses, until the pair finally begin to accept each other.
|Jill Ireland
|Catherine
|Vince Van Patten
|Jamie Wagner
|Fausto Tozzi
|Cruz
|Ettore Manni
|Sheriff
|Corrado Gaipa
|Padre
|Diana Lorys
|Indian
View Full Cast >