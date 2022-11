2008

Chintakayala Ravi, starring Venkatesh, Anushka and Mamta Mohandas, is a romantic comedy directed by Yogi with Nallamalupu Bujji producing the movie. It is a very entertaining film as long as you forgive the slow pace of the movie in the middle. A very good film to take the family to as can be expected with any Venkatesh starrer.