From his early silent works, the great Russian film director, Herr Yakov Protazanov, made literary adaptations from equally great Russian writers, as is the case with "Chiny I Lyudi" ( Ranks And People ) (1929) in which three short stories by Chekhov, "Anna On The Neck", "Death Of A Petty Official" and "Chameleon" were assembled for the silent screen.
|Mikhail Tarkhanov
|Modest Alekseich - Anna na shee
|Mariya Strelkova
|Anna Petrovna - Anna na shee
|Viktor Stanitsyn
|Artynov - Anna na shee
|Yevgeni Yershov
|General Brizzhalov - Smert' chinovnika
|Vladimir Popov
|Khriukin - Khameleon
|Yelena Maksimova
|Modest's servant - Anna na shee
