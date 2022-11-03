1933

Chiny i lyudi

  • Comedy

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

September 4th, 1933

Studio

Mezhrabpomfilm

From his early silent works, the great Russian film director, Herr Yakov Protazanov, made literary adaptations from equally great Russian writers, as is the case with "Chiny I Lyudi" ( Ranks And People ) (1929) in which three short stories by Chekhov, "Anna On The Neck", "Death Of A Petty Official" and "Chameleon" were assembled for the silent screen.

Cast

Mikhail TarkhanovModest Alekseich - Anna na shee
Mariya StrelkovaAnna Petrovna - Anna na shee
Viktor StanitsynArtynov - Anna na shee
Yevgeni YershovGeneral Brizzhalov - Smert' chinovnika
Vladimir PopovKhriukin - Khameleon
Yelena MaksimovaModest's servant - Anna na shee

View Full Cast >

Images