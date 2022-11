Not Available

A remake of a 1915 Tom Mix/Selig Western, this film was yet another silent oater (loosely) based on a story by popular pulp fiction writer Peter B. Kyne. Hoot Gibson starred as Chip Bennett, a Flying U ranch hand-turned-cartoonist, who despite being a confirmed misogynist falls in love with Della Whitmore (Virginia Brown Faire), a lady doctor and sister of his employer (DeWitt Jennings).