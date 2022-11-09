Chip & Ovi

Not Available

Chip and Ovi met in an orphanage near the city of Kluj-Napoca in Romania during their teenage years. Ovi was born with disabilities in his arms and Chip has a severely damaged leg from polio. Both were abandoned shortly after birth to be raised in the care of the state. Despite their difficult situation, they dare to dream big: Chip wants to be an oilman in Texas and Ovi a professional cameraman. With humor and charm, they struggle to overcome their disabilities, social discrimination and poverty while dealing with the inevitable ups-and-downs of their relationship.