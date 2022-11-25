Chips (Cara Hebat Ikut Penanggulangan Sosial)

Not Available

Kasino, Dono, and Indro are members of CHIPS (A Great Way To Solve Social Problems) led by the boss, Uncle Junet. But the three have bad luck in every task they do. Things do not get any better when Lita and a transgender become new members. Evidently, Uncle Junet is a playboy. Only Kasino knows this because he has caught him cheating. Then the CHIPS organization becomes more chaotic and eventually disbands. On one occasion, when Kasino, Dono and Indro are still unemployed, they go to the house of Lita, and find out that she is getting married to Uncle Junet.