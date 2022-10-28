Not Available

'Chirakodinja Kinavukal' is based on the story of the same name by the character Ambujakshan (Sreenivasan) from the film 'Azhakiya Ravanan'. The story of Ambujakshan was discarded by Sankar Das (Mammootty) and friends of ‘Azhakiya Ravanan’. But Ambujakshan does not give up hope. In the new gen era, he meets the new directors and finally his wish is fulfilled. The movie directed by debutant Santhosh Viswanath features Kunchacko Boban and Rima Kallingal in the lead roles. 'Chirakodinja Kinavukal' is the story of a tailor and his love interest Sumathy (Rima Kallingal), daughter of a wood cutter. Kunchacko Boban does the roles of the tailor and an NRI who comes to marry Sumathy.