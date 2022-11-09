Chiral Eyes

Not Available

The short experimental narrative depicts the dual nature and internal negotiations of a polarized individual. The subject appears on-screen as two opposing versions of the same person. The viewer's left and right eyes see isolated portrayals of the individual. The unique presentation offers two distinct perspectives. Viewers of the work can read the narrative in variable ways by alternatively blinking or covering either of their eyes. While wearing polarized glasses, both views are combined to produce the stereoscopic 3d image.